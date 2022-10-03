Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has told Kenyans not to worry about former Prime Minister Raila Odinga because he is fine.

He said this after paying the ODM Leader a visit at his Karen residence yesterday, where they held talks whose details have not been made public.

Ever since Raila lost the election to President William Ruto, he has kept a low profile; a move that left Kenyans to speculate about his health.

Kenyans have been concerned with the health status of the ODM chief, with some speculating that he could be indisposed.

However, his close associates have been paying him a visit during which they hold talks.

Revealing details of their meeting, Ledama stated that the Opposition chief is doing fine.

He went on to heap praise on Raila even as he expressed his wish for him to have many more years on earth.

“Baba @RailaOdinga is doing just fine …a true Statesman, a perseverant, a gallant revolutionary with unmatched patience. A man who continues to mentor many of us! I love and respect this man! May God keep him for many years,” he tweeted.

Ledama is one of Raila Odinga’s ardent soldiers who stood with him and heavily campaigned for his presidential bid.

