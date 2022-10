Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Actress and filmmaker Mary Remmy Njoku has shared an Instagram post addressed to hard workers.

In her post, Mary stated that selflessness isn’t sustainable without an adequate dose of selfishness.

She went on to tell hardworkers to take out time to live as their families will survive in any situation.

See her post below