Thursday, 27 October 2022 – Controversial city prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry is reportedly curing HIV through prayers.

Owuor’s followers took to social media and posted photos of people who were allegedly healed of the deadly virus after the self-proclaimed Mighty Prophet of God prayed for them.

They were wearing branded t-shirts written, “Thank you prophet of God. I was HIV positive. You prayed for me, now I am negative,”

The seemingly brainwashed followers claim that the miraculous healing has shocked even doctors.

“Very senior doctors in Kenya have gathered to celebrate the WONDER POWER OF THE BLOOD OF JESUS and attesting to the fact that INDEED THE BLOOD OF JESUS supersedes any medical science,” one of his followers wrote.

Prophet Owuor’s miracles have always been a subject of discussion on social media.

It is alleged that he hires people to stage the miracles.

Below are photos shared on social media by his followers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.