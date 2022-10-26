Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022– Prophet David Owuor of Repentance And Holiness Church has reportedly performed a miracle from the comfort of his palatial home in Runda.

According to his followers, he commanded a boy from Nyando who has been crippled for 4 years to walk through a prayer.

The boy who goes by the name, Zakayo Afune, walked after the powerful prayer.

Owuor’s followers shared the video on social media and celebrated the alleged miracle.

“The GOD OF THE TWO MIGHTIEST MIGHTIEST PROPHETS OF YAHWEH has done it again in Nyando Muhoroni,HE has raised another cripple again without stepping out of their residence in Nairobi MIGHTIEST MIGHTIEST PROPHETS decreed blesssing and now,” one of his followers wrote.

Watch the video and be the judge.

Is it real or stage-managed?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.