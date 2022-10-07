Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been making headlines in Kenya after he made a series of disturbing tweets touching on Kenya’s sovereignty.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Muhoozi, who is a General in the Uganda Army, said his army can capture Nairobi in two weeks and oust President William Ruto’s government.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, two weeks to capture Nairobi,” he tweeted on Monday.

Although the Ugandan government has apologized for Muhoozi’s remarks, one of the aides has explained the root cause of all these tweets.

President Yoweri Museveni’s former aide and lawyer David Sejusa claimed Muhoozi threatened to capture Nairobi after President Ruto’s men allegedly failed to pay Uganda after it allegedly helped him rig the August 9 General elections.

According to Sejusa, the Ugandan Military worked together with Smartmatic technology company which had been tendered by IEBC to oversee the August 9 General Elections.

“An unpaid rigging bribe is linked to Muhoozi’s threats against Kenya. Let the world know that the just-ended general elections in Kenya were rigged by the NRM/M7/Muhoozi military junta. This was made easily possible with the assistance of the elections technology company Smartmatic, which was responsible for the botched general election in Uganda just one year prior.” Sejusa posted on his official Facebook Account.

The aide claimed that the Ugandan-based rigging individuals had been promised millions of cash after tampering with the Kenyan elections but disagreements emerged within them forcing the ‘Kenyan investor’ to withdraw.

“Millions of $$ cash was “promised” to individuals participating in the Kampala-based rigging apparatus by the beneficiary of the Smartmatic election rigging frenzy in Kenya. After disagreements over how to divide the loot, the “investor” withdrew and ceased responding to the frantic calls of the UPDF’s ravenous vultures. ”

“Those who were hoping to make millions from electoral bets are now turning to crude tactics, of course with the approval of the commander in chief himself. This briefly explains Muhoozi’s recent mysterious war with Kenya on Twitter, and the Kenyan government’s silent silence confirms it,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.