Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 October 2022 – Nairobi residents were treated to a dramatic scene after a man pulled stunts at T-Mall Flyover on Monday morning.

The unidentified man walked and danced on the guard rails, putting his precious life at risk.

Netizens were not amused at his daring antics with some stating that he must have been depressed.

According to Nairobi West Member of County Assembly Rex Omolleh, this is the third time the man has been spotted pulling such stunts on the same spot.

The MCA vowed that he will take action in a bid to save the man’s life.

“This guy needs to be stopped. This is the third time. I will have him arrested. He is state property and can be charged with endangering his life,” he wrote.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.