Monday, 17 October 2022 – A CCTV footage doing rounds on social media captured the moment a brave lady fought back after being robbed by a thug riding on a motorbike.

The suspected thief attacked the lady on a deserted road at night and wrestled her to the ground.

He then started robbing her of her items.

The daring lady yelled and tried to stop him from grabbing her handbag.

The thief hurriedly left after being overpowered but the lady jumped on the bike and continued fighting him.

Her screams attracted the attention of the area residents who rushed to her rescue and cornered the thief.

Watch the CCTV footage of the dramatic incident.

