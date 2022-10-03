Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – The International community has rewarded Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, over how he conducted the August 9th Presidential election.

According to the International community, Chebukati conducted the election in a free and fair manner and withstood pressure from election losers like Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

United Nations Coordinator, Stephen Jackson, said the August 9th Presidential election was a miracle as he divulged that the international community was saluting Kenyans for their courage and dignity.

Jackson further said the international community is beginning to plan to work with the country together to deepen its democracy.

“International partners proudly together with IEBC Kenya Chair Wafula Chebukati & colleagues to “give thanks” for the 2022 Kenya elections miracle, salute Kenyan courage & dignity & begin planning work together to deepen democracy even further.” Jackson wrote after Chebukati was honored at a Nairobi hotel on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.