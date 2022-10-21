Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Azimio-One Kenya principal Kalonzo Musyoka was among the guests who graced President William Ruto’s first national celebrations at the Uhuru Gardens.

Kalonzo was on the main dais together with other top government officials.

Ruto exchanged greetings and pleasantries with the Wiper Party Leader at the dais after inspecting a guard of honour to the utter surprise of many, especially former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who gave the event a wide berth.

At first, Ruto was not aware of Kalonzo’s presence and was only alerted by the Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro, who signalled him that Kalonzo was seated at the end of the front row.

After greeting the UDA party leadership including Secretary-General Veronica Maina and Chairman Johnstone Muthama, Ruto had a tete-a-tete with the Wiper leader.

The Azimio principal was seated beside outgoing Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki and was accompanied by Embakasi South MP Musili Mawathe.

His presence came as a surprise, given his previous stance that Azimio will not engage with the government in any other ways apart from keeping it in check.

It further raised speculation whether the coalition’s party leader Raila Odinga, who is out of the country on a 10-day trip to India, was aware that he was attending the event.

In the days leading to the August 9 General Election, Ruto had launched a charm offensive to woo Kalonzo to his Kenya Kwanza Alliance, including offering him a job in government.

However, the Azimio principal chose to back Raila for the third time in the Opposition Chief’s fifth stab at the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.