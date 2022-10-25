Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Pakistan Prime Minister Shebhaz Sharif has formed a judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya.

According to Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the commission will be headed by a high court judge.

Sharif was killed on Sunday when he was heading to Nairobi with his brother.

The Journalist living and hiding in Kenya was shot and killed by police after the car he was in allegedly sped up instead of stopping along Magadi Road, Kajiado County.

Police said it was a case of “mistaken identity” that occurred during a search for a similar car involved in a case of child abduction in Pangani, Nairobi.

Arshad Sharif, 50, had been living in Kenya after fleeing Pakistan in July to avoid arrest after criticising the country’s powerful military.

The Kenyan DAILY POST