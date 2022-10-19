Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has blasted his successor Anne Kananu after she stated that President William Ruto’s cabinet line-up is full of thieves, murderers, and rapists.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Kananu, who performed dismally during her stint as the Nairobi county boss, said she is crying for Kenyans because Ruto’s cabinet list is full of drunkards, rapists, thieves, murderers, and all kinds of delinquents.

“William Ruto’s cabinet will be made up of all manner of criminals and characters, from murderers to thieves to school dropouts and even drunkards. I’m crying for Kenya!,” Kananu wrote on her Twitter page.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Sonko urged Kananu to shut up or he deals with her mercilessly.

He also said Kananu is sulking because Ruto defeated the ‘deep state’ in the last election.

“Wewe Ngavana Mbonoko tingana na nyegere syakure nyamaza urare ama nikukunjie sai. Ndip state yenyu irikwisa,” Sonko wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.