Monday, October 3, 2022 – Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier left Kenyans talking over his chilling confession that he is a member of the Freemason Secret Society.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Rachier confessed that he is a Freemason and dispelled claims that Freemason is a satanic enterprise.

According to Rachier, Freemasonry constitutes members of various faiths and is not associated with any particular religion.

“We have Muslims in freemasonry, Christians, Buddhists, and a few atheists, so there is no reference whatsoever to issues of devil worship, whoever the devil is,” Rachier said.

But weighing in Rachier’s interview, exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna claimed Freemasonry entails devil worshiping and dared the Gor Mahia boss and other members of the ‘secret’ organisation to publicly share their membership.

“He cannot compare public oaths physicians, advocates, and those elected to public office take in the open with shady freemason oaths,” Miguna said in a post on Facebook.

“Freemasons do their evil deeds in darkness. We challenge them to operate openly,” he added.

During his interview, Rachier rubbished claims that there are sacrifices made for one to be part of the group and insisted that the group is there for brotherhood, a claim Miguna further dismissed.

“To convince anyone that freemasonry is an honorable thing, let them publish the names of all their members, open up their Temples and recruit both men and women publicly,” Miguna said.

He also insisted that Freemasonry is meant to propagate charity, a claim Miguna challenged him to substantiate.

“If Freemasons are champions of charity, how many schools, hospitals, orphanages and shelters for the homeless have they built? How many scholarships has Rachier funded? he posed.

