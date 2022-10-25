Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – President William Ruto’s government has kept its promise of airlifting the body of slain Pakistani journalist, Arshad Sharif who was shot dead on Sunday by a Kenyan police officer.

Arshad was killed at a checkpoint on Magadi road when his driver allegedly refused to halt, resulting in police opening fire and killing him on the spot.

The body of Sharif arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday and was received by his wife Javeria Siddique.

In her message, Javeria stated that Kenya Authorities are responsible for Arshad’s death since he came to Kenya alive but went back to Pakistan in a wooden coffin.

“My husband @arschedcoming back home in a coffin. Authorities in Kenya are answerable to us,” the widow wrote on her official Twitter page.

The development comes as Pakistan Prime Minister Shebhaz Sharif formed a judicial commission to investigate Arshad’s death.

