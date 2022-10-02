Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 02 October 2022 – It is now emerging that the ill-fated Volkswagen Golf that claimed the life of a young man identified as Eric had been involved in another accident 2 months ago.
The car was badly damaged and sold as salvage.
It was then repaired and put on sale online.
Eric bought the car a few weeks ago, not knowing that it would claim his life after ramming into a truck along Thika Road.
Below is what a Twitter user posted concerning the ill-fated car.
