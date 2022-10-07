Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – A househelp has been jailed for five years by a Nairobi court after she was found guilty of child abuse.

The suspect, Catherine Mukoya, was accused of knowingly feeding the five-month-old baby her nasal mucus, using fingers that she had inserted in her private parts on July 28, 2022, at Fedha estate in Embakasi.

“Catherine Mukoya Nalianya willfully abused R.K.K a child aged five months by feeding him nasal mucus and fingers that she had inserted in her vagina” read the charge sheet.

She was arrested on July 28, 2022, and detained at Embakasi Police Station before being arraigned in court on August 8.

While delivering the ruling, Magistrate Festus Terer noted that he had considered the pre-bail report and mitigation made by the accused before issuing her sentence.

Mukoya is set to carry out the sentence immediately.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.