Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Armed thugs operating along Outering Road have devised a new method of robbing motorists at night.

According to social media reports, the thugs camp along the busy road in the middle of the night and throw stones at cars.

They mostly target windscreens.

Once a motorist stops, they emerge from the darkness armed with crude weapons and carry out robbery attacks before fleeing.

Several motorists have fallen victim.

Motorists are advised not to stop when their cars are hit with stones along the road.

Below is a post on Sikika Road Safety warning motorists to be vigilant.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.