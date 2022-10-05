Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 October 2022 – A Twitter user has shared a photo of a catapult that her Uber driver keeps in his car to deal with rogue motorists and customers who cross his path.

The no-nonsense driver even has stones in the car just in case someone tries to mess up with him while he is in the line of duty.

The Twitter user boarded the cab and spotted the catapult and when she asked the driver why he was keeping it in the car, he revealed that it is a self-defence tool.

This is what she tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.