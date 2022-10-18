Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary nominee, Aisha Jumwa, has today appeared before the National Assembly‘s Appointments Committee, where she revealed her net worth.

In her testimony before the committee, Jumwa, who is a former Malindi Member of Parliament, stated that her net worth is Sh100 million.

On the cases she is facing, Jumwa said the cases are politically instigated and the Director of Public Prosecutions has dropped them.

Jumwa, who is also facing a murder case, denied owning a gun and said she doesn’t even know what a gun looks like.

“I don’t own a gun and I have never applied for a gun. My cases were politically instigated and the DPP dropped the case on misappropriation of funds,” Jumwa said.

Jumwa also cried as she detailed her troubled humble background and rise to prominence.

During her introductory remarks, she detailed how her parents struggled to provide for her and her 27 siblings.

“My parents were poor, they used to struggle to provide for me,” Jumwa hesitated as she broke down in tears.

“Compose yourself, we have all walked the same journey, don’t worry,” National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.