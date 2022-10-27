Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has revealed the amount of money that former President Uhuru Kenyatta used to pay renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi.

Itumbi made the revelations after Mutahi mocked him, asking him why the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is yet to show pictures of farmers receiving the fertiliser that has been subsidized by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

“My FREN @OleItumbi we saw PICTURES of Lorries CARRYING fertilizer being FLAGGED off. Can you SHOW us pictures of FARMERS receiving the fertilizer? I’m JUST curious! And by the WAY, did you get a JOB?,” Mutahi asked Itumbi

In response, Itumbi who is one of the fiercest defenders of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government told Mutahi that he is looking for documents showing how his company Consult Africa was being paid Sh 14 million a week which is equivalent to purchasing 4000 bags of subsidized fertilizer.

“I am looking at the DOCUMENTS of your pay at @StateHouseKenya- mmmh Consult Africa – 14m a week? 4,000 bags of FERTILIZER today. How did you lose to @WilliamsRuto with that kind of CASH? Now the President is buying Fertilizer with it bro. My job is to go there, come here, NIKO SAWA!,” Itumbi told Mutahi Ngunyi

