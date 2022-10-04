Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – President William Ruto was on Monday spotted with a new aide de camp following the promotion of Timothy Stelu Lekolool as a Kenya Navy brigadier.

Brigadier Lekolool, who served as President William Ruto’s ADC since September 13th this year, after assuming his role under the new President and upon serving former President Uhuru Kenyatta has since been replaced by Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga.

Lekolool has been deployed to the Department of Defence (DOD) Headquarters.

According to his military profile, Colonel Lengusuranga joined the Kenya Army in 1999.

The martial arts expert rose to become a commander of the Kenya Army Special Forces Unit and he rose to the position of colonel.

Lengusuranga also has several accolades under his belt. But some may not know much about his decades of training in martial arts.

“He can handle a whole platoon if not a battalion single-handedly. He is a fierce combat fighter,” one of his peers said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.