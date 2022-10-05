Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, is expected to land in the county on October 20th, after being in exile for almost five years.

Miguna, who is a lawyer based in Toronto Canada, was exiled in 2018 after he participated in the mock swearing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as People’s President.

In an interview with blogger Gerald Bitok on Wednesday, Miguna urged President William Ruto to remove red alerts against him so that he can jet in peacefully on October 20.

“Just like how he announced that he had invalidated Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision not to appoint the six judges, I want him to announce that he has lifted the red alerts.

I have raised it with him, and I was told that they will be lifted but I have not received any confirmation when they will be lifted,” Miguna stated.

Miguna also urged the State House to assure him of his security once he lands in Nairobi.

