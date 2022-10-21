Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Former Kiambu county Governor, William Kabogo, has shared on social media how he responded to a hustler who asked him for a job.

A Kenyan by the name of David asked the Tujibebe party leader for any job, noting that he is a first learner and can do any job given, including driving.

In response, Kabogo told David to wait for the Kenya Kwanza government to deliver its promises, especially the Sh 50 billion hustler’s fund.

“Fellow Kenyans; I urge you to be patient with the deliverables of the Kenya kwanza government promises especially issue hustler business fund, “Rome was not built in a day” the former governor in response to David.

Here is a screenshot of how Kabogo rudely responded to an innocent Kenyan begging for a job from him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.