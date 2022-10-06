Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Netizens have condemned the management of a popular supermarket in Rongai for humiliating a man who was caught stealing samosas.

The hungry man went to the supermarket disguised as an ordinary customer and picked some samosas which he then stuffed in his jacket and tried to walk out without paying.

He was caught by the hawk-eyed supermarket attendants trying to flee without paying.

The man was paraded in public for hours while holding a placard wrapped around his body, which indicated he was a shoplifter.

‘’Jackson is a shoplifter’’ the placard read.

Netizens have called out the supermarket’s management for humiliating the man and even asked for a pay bill number to send him money.

‘’This is someone’s father. He should not be humiliated like that. This wrong,’’ a social media user wrote.

‘’This is just a hungry man who has reached the end. It is not good to parade him in public,’’ another user added.

See the photo.

