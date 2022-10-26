Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – The Pakistan government seems to be doing everything possible to nail the culprits behind the assassination of popular Pakistani journalist, Arshad Sharif.

Sharif was shot dead at a police roadblock in Kajiado County on Sunday mounted by Kenya Police.

President William Ruto’s government on Monday promised to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the death of the celebrated journalist.

However, on Wednesday, the Pakistan government dispatched a team of military intelligence officers to Kenya to probe Arshad’s killing.

A source at the Pakistan Prime Minister Shebhaz Sharif‘s office said they sent the five military officers to investigate the assassination since they don’t trust Kenyan Authorities.

The body of Sharif arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday and was received by his wife Javeria Siddique.

In her message, Javeria stated that Kenya Authorities are responsible for Arshad’s death since he came to Kenya alive but went back to Pakistan in a wooden coffin.

“My husband @arschedcoming back home in a coffin. Authorities in Kenya are answerable to us,” the widow wrote on her official Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.