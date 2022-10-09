Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli spent his Saturday night dancing to Rhumba.

He thrilled his followers on Twitter after he shared a clip chilling at his posh compound with a few people after sharing a dinner.

He could be heard bragging about his energy as he showcased smooth dance moves that amazed his fans.

“You create your own happiness,” he captioned the video.

Atwoli lives large even as the workers he represents wallow in poverty due to poor pay and delayed salaries.

He has been accused many times of exploiting poor Kenyan workers.

He has several posh homes – including a beach house in Kilifi.

Watch a video of him enjoying soft life in one of his lavish homes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.