Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – President William Ruto has indirectly reacted to disturbing tweets made by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Monday evening.

In his first hard-hitting tweet that whipped up an uproar, Muhoozi said it wouldn’t take the Ugandan army two weeks to capture Nairobi.

He further said that former President Uhuru Kenyatta could have won the presidential elections if he had offered to vie for the third time.

Kainerugaba said Uhuru had all the trappings he needed to seal a third term in office but he squandered the opportunity.

“My only problem with my beloved big brother is that he didn’t stand for a third term. We would have won easily!” he said.

Reacting to Kainerugaba tweets, Ruto’s close confidant and Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon Uganda’s ambassador to Kenya over Museveni’s son’s tweets.

“I expect by morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the Ugandan ambassador to shed light on Gen. Muhoozi’s social media outbursts & subsequent apology. This is undermining the spirit of unity of EAC,” Cherargei said.

“Let’s Make East Africa great,” Cherargei added.

