Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – President William Ruto shut down a translator attached to State House, Tanzania during a joint presser with President Samia Suluhu.

Speaking on Monday, Ruto told off the translator who had begun translating his speech from English to Swahili without alerting President Ruto.

Ruto was forced to pause his speech and enquire what the member of Suluhu’s communication team was up to. The man explained that it was for the purpose of the media’s communication to the public.

“I do not know whether it is necessary to translate, is there anyone who is not conversant with the English language? Just let it be, I will repeat it myself afterward because you will confuse me,” the President reiterated.

Earlier, Ruto had admitted that he had struggled with speaking Swahili, which is Tanzania’s official language.

“Your excellency, I have really struggled with Kiswahili this morning, because it has really mixed me up. Allow me to make my address in English, so that I am well understood,” he stated.

The president noted that with more visits, he will polish his mastery of the Tanzanian dialect of the Kiswahili language.

The interruption caught the attention of the hawk-eyed Aide-De-Camp Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga who scanned the room while maintaining his position to look out for any likely threat.

The Kenyan Head of State assured his Tanzanian counterpart that he would maintain the existing diplomatic relations which were fostered during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term in office.

In addition, Ruto vowed to expedite several projects including the construction of a gas pipeline from Mtwara, through Dar Es Salaam to Mombasa, and then to Nairobi.

On her part, President Suluhu called for further easing of trade barriers between the two countries, which have enjoyed cordial bilateral relations for decades.

According to President Ruto’s communication team, the visit is aimed at expanding business engagement between the two countries and bolster diplomatic ties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.