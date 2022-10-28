Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – The new Cabinet Secretaries who were appointed by President William Ruto were on Thursday, October 27, sworn-into office after the Parliament approved them all.

The event which was held at the State House Nairobi was presided over by the Head of State where the 24 newly appointed CSs took an oath of office.

Speaking after their swearing-in, the president asked the CSs to observe the rule of law and uphold the Constitution.

Ruto dismissed claims by a section of Raila Odinga’s Azimio leaders who had cast doubt on the competency of some of the CSs telling them that they are all qualified and that failure should not be an option.

“You have no option but to succeed. There is no other choice because failure is not an option,” Ruto said.

While reminding them of what awaits them in their respective ministries, the First in Command, warned the news CS to deliver to help him and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua fulfill the Kenya Kwanza promises made during the campaign period.

The president however assured them that he will work with them as a team to ensure that they deliver services to all Kenyans irrespective of their political alignments.

“I assure you that in the discharge of your duties in the ministries you will be serving, you will have my full support, and you have no other choice but to succeed,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.