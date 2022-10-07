Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – President William Ruto is a very generous man, going by what he is doing to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

Chebukati was the man who oversaw the August 9th presidential election, where Ruto won the election by a slim margin.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga tried to move to the Supreme Court to challenge Ruto’s win but the apex court told him Chebukati conducted the election in a free and fair manner.

And in what could be seen as trying to bribe him, Ruto is planning to appoint Chebukati’s wife as a principal secretary in his government.

Mary Chebukati is among 26 shortlisted candidates who will be interviewed for Principal Secretary’s job.

Others include Prof Laban Ayiro, former Senator Isaac Mwaura, former MP Nixon Korir, and Thuita Mwangi among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.