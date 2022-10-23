Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 23, 2022 – President William Ruto has reportedly ‘chased’ Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei from the state house over what close aides term as his ‘loud mouth’

Sources close to the Presidency stated that Cherargei was thrown out of Ruto’s inner sanctum after he leaked secrets of the First Family.

To try to redeem himself, Cherargei has now turned to a blogger who is defending and sharing government policies and other matters involving the government to impress his seniors.

Things became more embarrassing when he told his colleagues that he would not repeat the same mistake.

However, Ruto is said to be angrier with Cherargei for defending the government even on issues the head of state has not taken position hence worsening his relations with the President.

“The president hates this man because he doesn’t know how to control his mouth,” said a close aide of the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.