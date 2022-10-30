Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, on Saturday clashed with Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, at a function in Kakamega County.

The two attended the function under the invitation of retired Bishop Philip Sulumeti who was celebrating 50 years as a cleric.

When he took to the podium, Mudavadi urged leaders from western Kenya to work together and move past the contentious campaign mood while serving Kenyans.

The former ANC party leader claimed that this will secure the economy’s recovery and improve service delivery.

“The election is finished, and we must set aside our differences to serve Kenyans. We (leaders from both sides) share a shared destiny of serving and revitalizing the economy, and we can only do it if we work together as one ” Mudavadi stated.

However, Karua adopted a different approach, warning Azimio leaders to stay in the organization and only engage with the government on development issues.

She warned against any liaison between Azimio politicians and the government.

“Mr (Fernandes) Barasa, cooperating with the national administration is the best way to serve the people of Kakamega while maintaining your position in Azimio. Kama ni kufanya kazi, tufanye kazi kwa pamoja tukiheshimiana na mtu akiwa mahali pake,”she stated.

