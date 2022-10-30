Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has blasted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, as he prepares to exit office in January.

Chebukati and two other IEBC commissioners are supposed to go home after their terms expire.

President William Ruto has already gazetted the pending vacancies in the IEBC offices

While a section of leaders including President Ruto has praised Wafula Chebukati’s tenure, Martha Karua is of a different opinion.

According to Karua, Chebukati failed as IEBC boss, who allegedly treated the office as an ”auction house”.

“False narrative. He presided over an auction house,” Karua reacted to a story by one of the local dailies which had noted that Chebukati’s exit had been dignified.

A few months ago, Chebukati also praised his tenure, noting that he was proud of the work he had delivered as IEBC boss.

