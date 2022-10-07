Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has indirectly mocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula declared that Kenya Kwanza Alliance has the majority in parliament.

In his ruling on Thursday, Wetangula ruled that President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza had the majority of members in the 13th Parliament.

He said the Azimio Coalition as a party did not have any elected Member of Parliament.

He said the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party comprised 26 political parties but some parties left the coalition thereafter.

“If it were to be considered a political party, the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party has no elected member in this house today as no elected member was elected under its banner,” he said.

Reacting to the ruling, Ole Kina, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket in August, said Wetangula had the last laugh when he declared Kenya Kwanza Alliance is the majority side.

Ole Kina further quoted what Wetangula told Raila Odinga when he was removed as Majority leader in the Senate in 2018 that the divorce will be noisy, messy, and ugly.

“Speaker @HonWetangula has broken a new record as an advocate of the high court! He has declared any form of agreements made in this country as null and void and his decision now forms part of a new jurisprudence in Kenya. He gets the last laugh – divorce is noisy, messy and ugly!,” Ole Kina stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.