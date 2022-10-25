Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has raised concerns over President William Ruto’s move to declare vacancies at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to replace Chairman Wafula Chebukati and the two commissioners, who helped him win the August elections, even before their term ends.

According to Kalonzo, Ruto’s declaration of vacancies at IEBC before the end of the term of the chairman and two commissioners is irregular and suspect.

Describing the gazettement of the vacancies of IEBC chairperson and two members as a gimmick, Kalonzo asked why Mr Wafula Chebukati is taking early retirement, yet several by-elections are in the offing.

“Ask yourself why Chebukati pushed the by-elections for December 8, just to make sure that perhaps he has some duty to perform, maybe for a friend, before he leaves office,” said Musyoka.

He warned that even as the IEBC gets new leadership, the four commissioners who differed with their boss during the announcement of the final results of the August 9 presidential election should be left to complete their terms.

“Nobody should dare touch the four commissioners. They showed in their own way their professionalism and they were not afraid,” he said.

The four are Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya, and Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.