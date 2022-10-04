Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has indirectly reacted to disturbing tweets made by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Monday evening.

In a series of tweets, Kainerugaba, who is a Lieutenant General and commander of Uganda’s Land Forces (UPDF), claimed that the Ugandan army could capture Nairobi in less than two weeks and oust President William Ruto’s government.

“It wouldn’t take me and my army two weeks to capture Nairobi,” Kainerugaba said.

Reacting to Museveni’s son’s tweets, Raila, through his campaign spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, termed Muhoozi as a mentally challenged man who is an abomination to Uganda and the whole of East Africa region.

Makau said the Uganda people should never allow this delinquent to be anywhere close to power.

“The GOOD people of Uganda must NEVER allow the MENTALLY CHALLENGED @mkainerugaba anywhere near power. The fellow is an ABOMINATION to Uganda and East Africa,” Makau wrote on his official Twitter page on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST