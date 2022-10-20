Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – The Mashujaa Day Celebration at Uhuru Gardens on Thursday has sparked an online debate after it was marked by a very low turnout.

Unlike in previous administrations, where the celebrations were full to the brim, the celebration presided over by President William Ruto, was marked with empty seats and this generated a storm on social media.

In a tweet that seems to mock President William Ruto, DAP–Kenya Party used the famous Kifo Kisimani Swahili novel to direct the mockery message.

In the book, Mtemi Bokono, who wanted to rule for at least 100 years, had planned a meeting to celebrate his leadership.

However, when he arrived at the event, he found out that no one had turned up for the event apart from his top allies and other sycophants.

When Mtemi Bokono asked why people had not shown up yet he was the most powerful king in the region, he was told that his critic, Mwelusi, had mobilized the people not to attend the event.

Here is what Eugene Wamalwa-led the party wrote on social media on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.