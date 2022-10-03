Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 October 2022 – Pastor Masanja of Feel Free Church in Tanzania is the subject of discussion on social media after his secretary committed suicide and left a suicide note confessing that he was having an affair with his wife, Monica.

The pastor’s cheating wife has stunned Netizens with her beauty after the scandal erupted.

She goes to church rocking figure-hugging dresses that flaunt her hot figure.

See her photos below.

