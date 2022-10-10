Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – A video has shown the moment Davido and Chioma Rowland’s bodyguard prevented them from buying flowers from a lady as they walked on the streets of London.

The music star held out a hand to receive the flowers but the security stopped him and waved the woman away.

The singer had earlier announced that he and Chioma are getting married next year.

He dropped the hint during a visit to famous clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, in London.

Watch the video below