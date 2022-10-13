Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
H&H (Health and Happiness) International Limited is looking for youths to grow together as we prepare for new business in the following field:
SECRETARY / RECEPTIONIST
Qualifications
- Diploma/degree
- Good writing and computer skills
- Age 22 – 25 years
- Good health
Women are encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their C.V to hh.africahealth@gmail.com
All inquiries are to be made through email.
