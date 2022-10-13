Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



H&H (Health and Happiness) International Limited is looking for youths to grow together as we prepare for new business in the following field:

SECRETARY / RECEPTIONIST

Qualifications

Diploma/degree

Good writing and computer skills

Age 22 – 25 years

Good health

Women are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their C.V to hh.africahealth@gmail.com

All inquiries are to be made through email.