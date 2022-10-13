Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Executive Secretary

Reporting to the Managing Director, the job holder will provide high level administrative and secretarial support to the MD and serves as the primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies on all matters pertaining to the Office of the Managing Director.

Duties and responsibilities

Receive incoming calls and respond to general queries in order to ensure that the callers’ needs are promptly addressed;

Receive and screen visitors and clients to the Managing Director’s office and ensure that they are assisted in good time;

Provide secretarial and administrative support to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director’s office to include but not limited to typing letters, reports, and other correspondences; dispatching mails, sorting and photocopying documents as required;

Maintain the Managing Director’s files and documents to ensure safe custody and ease of retrieval of all confidential records and documents;

Receive, stamp and sort out incoming letters and other correspondences to the Managing Director’s office and dispatch them to the appropriate officers in the Corporation;

Maintain the Managing Director’s diary of events and ensure that the Managing Director is reminded of the engagements in a timely manner;

Organize the Managing Director’s travel arrangements and ensure that air tickets and visas are where applicable are obtained in good time;

Administer the Managing Director’s office imprest, maintain accurate records of all purchases and prepare monthly imprest reconciliation;

Maintain custody of the Board of Directors’ minutes book and the Corporations seal;

Requisition for office supplies for the Managing Director’s office and ensure that the supplies are used economically; and

Any other relevant work that may be assigned to the job holder from time to time

Qualifications

For appointment to this position a candidate must have:

Bachelor’s degree in Secretarial Studies or Bachelor of Business and Office Management or Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

At least four (4) years of experience in office administration or a relevant position in a comparable position in the Public Service/Private Sector;

Proficiency in computer applications

Fulfilling the requirements of chapter Six.

Other skills

Computer literacy skills

Organization and Planning skills

Interpersonal Communication

Eye-for-detail skills

Excellent telephone handling skills

Results Driven

Analytical Capacity

Adaptability and a well-developed ability to simultaneously handle different tasks

Ability to understand confidentiality issues and use discretion when called upon to do so.

How to Apply

Interested candidates may access detailed job specifications, duties and responsibilities for the positions and the experience required on our website www.agrifinance.org.

Applications with detailed curriculum vitae including three referees with their current telephone contacts, copies of certificates and testimonials should be addressed to: –

The Managing Director

Agricultural Finance Corporation

Development House 7th Floor, Moi Avenue

P.O. Box 30367 – 00100 GPO

NAIROBI

Closing date for applications is Friday 21st October 2022 at 5.00 pm.

AFC is an equal opportunity Employer. Lack of inclusion of all details as sought for or any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.