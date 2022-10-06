Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Scooby-Doo’s Velma Dinkley has finally been confirmed as a lesbian in the latest animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo after decades of speculation surrounding her sexuality.

Velma is seen crushing on a new female love interest named Coco Diablo in clips from the new flick show.

In another clip, Velma is unable to hide her infuriation after Coco rests her hand on her shoulder.

This comes two years after James Gunn, who penned the live-action Scooby-Doo films, revealed he wrote Velma as ‘explicitly gay’ before it was ‘watered down’ by the studio and ultimately removed.

Tony Cervone, a supervising producer on the Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated series, also previously clarified Velma was intended to be gay.

‘I’ve said this before, but Velma in ‘Mystery Incorporated’ is not bi. She’s gay,’ he wrote on Instagram in 2020. ‘We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why.

‘There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.’