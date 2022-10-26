Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Emmy winner, Ben Feigin has died at the age of 47.

Feigin, best known for his work as an executive producer of “Schitt’s Creek”, died Monday, October 24.

A rep for the producer confirmed his death to The Post.

Feigin was instrumental in the success of “Schitt’s Creek” by finding non-traditional financing to sell the Canadian comedy, Deadline reported. He devised the show’s international Live Nation tour and its Netflix documentary, “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.”

Feigin was also the mastermind behind the show’s pop-up immersive experience that sold out around the world in 2019.

His awards include an Emmy in 2020 and a Golden Globe and Producers Guild Award the following year.

Feigin is survived by his wife, talent agent Heidi Feigin, and their 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.