Monday, 03 October 2022 – Popular Tanzanian preacher Masanja Mkandazimaji is trending after his secretary committed suicide and left a suicide note confessing that he was having a secret affair with his beautiful wife, Monica.

Word has it that the deceased took his own life when his extra-marital affair with the pastor’s wife was made public.

It is alleged that they were dating even before Pastor Masanja married Monica.

He affirmed his love for Monica in the suicide note and said that he cannot live without her.

“Asante Kwa kunipenda Kipindi chote hakika umenipa Upendo ambao umeacha alama moyoni mwangu ambao kila nikijaribu kuifuta nimeshindwa,” part of the suicide note reportedly read.

The man of God is said to have skipped the Sunday service after the scandal erupted.

He also missed a weekly preaching show that he hosts at Wasafi FM.

Below are photos of the preacher’s wife

The Kenyan DAILY POST.