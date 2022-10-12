Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has questioned President William Ruto’s motive to lift the 10-year ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

Addressing concerned Kenyans at Jevanjee Gardens yesterday, Raila stated that he will vehemently oppose the move by Ruto.

According to Raila, Ruto’s move to reintroduce Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) food will not succeed since it has been rejected in Europe.

He noted that they will reject the decision ratified by the Cabinet, citing health issues raised by experts.

The former PM urged Kenyans to rise and be counted and say no to GMOs.

“These things have been there for 10 years, and many European countries have rejected them, yet they are more advanced.”

“The main reason European countries denied it is because of health concerns. I hear they wanted to do research. Which research will they do? We have rejected it. We must stand up and say no to GMOs,” he reiterated.

Ruto lifted the ban on GMOs as a way of increasing food security in the country.

