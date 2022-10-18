Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – A Kenyan economist based in Saudi Arabia has revealed the most qualified Cabinet Secretary nominee in President William Ruto’s cabinet line-up.

Last month, President William Ruto unveiled his 22-member cabinet, which was full of his loyalists and a few technocrats like Treasury CS Nominee, Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Economist Mohamed Wehliye said after perusing Ruto’s cabinet nominees, Trade CS nominee Moses Kuria is the most qualified.

Wehliye said he had the honor to work with Moses Kuria when he was working in Saudi Arabia and the guy is brilliant when it comes to service delivery.

“Moses Kuria will be the best performing CS in Ruto’s administration. Many don’t know the professional side of Musa. I do!” Welihye said.

Before he joined politics in the late 2000s, Moses Kuria was working in Riyadh and he owned a consultancy firm that helped many Kenyans who were seeking Finance jobs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Dubai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.