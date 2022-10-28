Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has hired a world-renowned engineer to resolve the traffic jam crisis in the busy metropolis.

In a statement on Thursday, Sakaja said he has hired Prof Washington Yotto Ochieng as his advisor on mobility.

Sakaja said he hired the renowned scholar because of his expertise and global reputation in addressing traffic issues.

Regarding transportation, we must create a city in which we cannot spend hours stuck in traffic. I’m nominating Professor Washington Yotto Ochieng. He has resolved mobility challenges in London and Beijing, and we will rely on him as an outside resource to resolve our own mobility issues, ” Sakaja said.

Ochieng is the Head of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the Chair of Positioning and Navigation Systems at Imperial College London.

He is also a Senior Security Science Fellow at the Institute of Security Science and Technology at Imperial College (ISST).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.