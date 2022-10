Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Big Brother season 3 star, Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey, has died.

He was involved in a motor accident a few days ago.

He has been on life support since then.

Sadly he lost the battle to live.

His fellow Big Brother star, Tobi Bakre, announced his passing on IG.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.