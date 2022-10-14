Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida, is now technically without any protection as we speak.

This is after her bodyguard was murdered last night in a bar brawl.

Barack Onyango Odour was shot dead by assailants in Riat, Kisumu West Sub-County.

Odour was in the company of a woman and a man partying at a local bar in Kisumu which is Raila Odinga’s political turf when he met his death.

Preliminary reports indicate that an altercation between Ida Odinga’s bodyguard and the assailant, who is said to be a manager of one of the clubs in Kisumu, and in the ensuing fight, gunshots were exchanged leading to the death of Oduor.

His colleagues also sustained gunshot wounds.

Ida Odinga’s head of security David Masaga confirmed the bodyguard’s demise.

The body of the bodyguard was transferred to the Jaramogi Oginga Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue.

Those who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, Raila Odinga’s wife is safe.

Police have since launched investigations into an incident to ascertain the motive behind the killing of Ida’s bodyguard.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.