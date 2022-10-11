Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has advised the Public Service Commission (PSC) to reject all former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s sympathizers who have applied for Principal Secretary jobs in President William Ruto’s Government.

Speaking yesterday, Cherargei said Ruto will only work with Kenya Kwanza and not any other person.

According to Cherargei, anyone who vied on the Azimio la Umoja one Kenya Coalition party in the August 9 General Election and lost should not be allowed to serve in the Kenya Kwanza government.

He wondered how those who opposed the bottom-up economic model would help the president deliver as per his pre-election manifesto when they did not believe in the same manifesto.

He noted that awarding Raila sympathisers with state jobs will likely derail the Kenya Kwanza government from delivering the promises made during the campaign period.

“On the shortlisted PSs have seen some Azimio-OKA apologists who didn’t believe in William Ruto’s Presidency and insulted him, let them remain in opposition not to sabotage our God-given government and no recycling. Loyalty to President William Ruto must be absolute to serve the government and Kenyans,” Senator Cherargei said in a Tweet.

His sentiments follow that of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who said that politicians who rallied behind William Ruto’s presidential candidature in the lead-up to the August 9 election will be given priority in State appointments.

“Yes, you should know that you are reaping what you sow. others want to reap where they did not sow, those who sowed should reap first,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.