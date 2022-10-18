Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Photos of the newly announced state house spokesperson Hussein Mohammed on his knees praying when Ruto was handed his certificate as President-elect by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati at Bomas of Kenya have emerged.

The emotional photos were shared by Ruto’s photographer Nesh Maina on Twitter as he congratulated Hussein for landing the plum job at the house on the hill.

The former Citizen TV anchor worked as the communications director for the Kenya kwanza team during campaigns and he is credited for Ruto’s win.

He is reaping the fruits of hard work and dedication to the Kenya Kwanza team during the campaign period.

See the emotional photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.